November 7, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Former Twitter employees charged with spying for Saudi Arabia
Two former Twitter employees were charged with spying for Saudi Arabia by digging up private user data and giving it to Saudi officials in exchange for payments. A complaint filed in San Francisco by the US Justice Department says they have also charged a third man from Saudi Arabia, who worked for the Saudi royal family. #SaudiArabiaTwitter #TwitterSpies #SaudiArabiaSpies
Former Twitter employees charged with spying for Saudi Arabia
Explore