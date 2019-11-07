WORLD
Thailand Attack |Thailand’s Evolving Monarchy | ICC’s Heaviest Sentence
An attack in southern Thailand killed 15 people. Separatists are suspected to be behind the region’s worst violence in years. Is Thailand’s forgotten insurgency making a comeback? And staying with Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn ascended the throne after the death of his father in 2016. And it seems the new monarch is wasting no time making his mark. Plus, DRC's most brutal and feared warlord Bosco Ntaganda will spend the next 30 years behind bars. It’s the longest sentence ever handed out by the International Criminal Court, but for a man who committed some of modern Africa’s worst atrocities, is it enough? Guests: Phongthep Thepkanjana Former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Kasit Piromya Thailand's Former Foreign Minister Andrew MacGregor Marshall Author of 'A Kingdom in Crisis: Thailand's Struggle for Democracy' Michael Tshibangu President of the Association for Development and Democracy in Congo
November 7, 2019
