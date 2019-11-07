November 7, 2019
Zimbabwe’s government workers on strike | Money Talks
Police in Zimbabwe have blocked striking public sector workers from reaching government offices in Harare. Government employees have walked off their jobs to demand salaries pegged to the dollar as the country struggles with hyperinflation. For more, we spoke to Derek Matyszak, Senior Researcher at the Institute for Security Studies in Harare. #Zimbabwe #Strike #PublicSectorWorkers
