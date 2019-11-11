WORLD
Martin Scorsese and The Age of Marvel
The Marvel Cinematic Universe came out from nowhere more than 10 years ago with Ironman. It has dominated the box-office ever since. Well, that has not sat too well with director Martin Scorsese, who caused an uproar by saying the franchise is not cinema. Fans complained and Scorsese just doubled down with an op-ed in the New York Times. Matt Denny, Film Scholar at Warwick University 02:30 Guy Logde, Film Critic 03:09 #Marvel #MartinScorsese #Cinema
November 11, 2019
