Turkey Trees: Govt aims to plant 11m trees in November

The Turkish government has launched a nationwide campaign to raise awareness for the environment, with a mass tree planting event. It will be held across the country and aims to break the Guinness World Record by planting over 230,000 trees in one hour and over 11 million this month. Sumeyye Ceylan has more. #plantingtree #awarenessfortheenvironment #11milliontrees