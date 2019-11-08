November 8, 2019
Turkey-EU Relations: Erdogan criticises EU's attitude toward Turkey
Turkey's president has accused the European Union of breaking its promises over Turkey's potential accession to the EU. Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the comments during an official visit to Hungary. Turkey and Hungary are trying to build a strategic partnership to increase trade and defence cooperation. Ali Mustafa reports from Budapest. #EU #Turkey #Budapest
