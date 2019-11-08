November 8, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Memorials for right-wing terror victims vandalised once again in Germany
In Germany, memorials for the victims of the neo-Nazi terror group National Socialist Underground have been vandalised and desecrated multiple times. And it has led to accusations that the threat posed by the group and other right-wing extremists has not been taken seriously by authorities. #NSU #GermanyNSU #NationalSocialistUnderground
Memorials for right-wing terror victims vandalised once again in Germany
Explore