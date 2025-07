The Age of Marvel | Rick and Morty | A Tale of Two Women

In this episode of Showcase; Martin Scorsese and The Age of Marvel 00:48 Matt Denny, Film Scholar at Warwick University 03:23 Guy Logde, Film Critic 07:20 Rick and Morty 12:29 A Tale of Two Women 15:12 Celebrating Syria 17:32 Cevdet Erek 20:46 Remembering Leonard Cohen 25:12 #Marvel #RickandMorty #LeonardCohen