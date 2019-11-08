Senior European Parliament member visits protesting mothers in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

Czech politician and a senior member of the European Parliament Tomas Zdechovsky visited the mothers protesting in Diyarbakir, Turkey, to voice support for the families. The mothers have been staging a sit-in protest outside HDP headquarters, demanding the return of their sons who they say were abducted by the PKK with the help of HDP members. #PKK #children #EU