Racist Smear Campaign?

Austria’s far right Freedom Party circulated a list containing the alleged names of Austrians suspected of having dual Turkish citizenship. Fearing their citizenship would be stripped, Austrian Turks filed a legal case and won. But despite the victory, many involved worry about their future in the country. Guests: Farid Hafez Researcher at the University of Salzburg Cigdem Nas Associate Professor at Yildiz Technical University