Repatriating Daesh Prisoners | Xenophobia on the Rise

Turkey plans to send Daesh (ISIS) foreign fighters back home but many European countries don’t want to take them. So, how will the transfer happen and who’s ultimately responsible? Plus, as racism and xenophobia increases globally, many Austrians of Turkish descent are worried about their future in the country. David Lowe Senior Research Fellow at Leeds Beckett’s Law School Kivanc Ulusoy Associate Professor at Istanbul University Farid Hafez Researcher at the University of Salzburg Cigdem Nas Associate Professor at Yildiz Technical University