November 9, 2019
Uganda Coffee Bill: Farmers fear bitter taste after proposed law
Uganda is Africa’s biggest coffee exporter, but its plan to become a major player in the international market has suffered a series of setbacks. Global coffee prices have plunged and the climate crisis has reduced harvests. The government is trying to use a new law to boost the industry, but not everyone is happy. Sharon Ogunleye reports. #coffee #coffeeindustry #coffeeproduction
