WORLD
1 MIN READ
Berlin Wall Anniversary: 30 years since wall dividing the city came down
There’s been no starker physical symbol of political division than the Berlin Wall. For 28 years, the barrier that separated the city of Berlin also separated people. Back then, families were unable to see each other if they lived on opposite sides. When the border was closed, on the 13th of August 1961, workers from the east who were employed in the west suddenly couldn’t go to work. Between 1961 and 1989, more than 100 thousand people tried to escape east Berlin, with about five thousand believed to have successfully scaled the wall and reached the West. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor Wood reports. #berlinwall #berlinwallanniversary #thefallofberlinwall
Berlin Wall Anniversary: 30 years since wall dividing the city came down
November 9, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us