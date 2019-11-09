November 9, 2019
Israel's cable car project in Jerusalem will damage holy sites
Israel plans to run a cable car from the western part of occupied Jerusalem to the walls of the Old City. The $63 million cable car project aims to alleviate the traffic, but the damage it would cause to the holy sites is a concern for around 3.5 million Muslim, Christian and Jewish worshippers who visit occupied Jerusalem every year. #jarusalem #holysites #cablecar
