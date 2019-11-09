November 9, 2019
Chile Protesters: UN condemns 'excessive' use of force by police
UN human rights officials have condemned what they call the use of "excessive" force by police in Chile. Anti-government demonstrations have left at least 23 dead, and 16 hundred injured. But the president is still refusing to meet protesters' demands. Instead, his new proposals are aimed at protecting security forces from demonstrators. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
