Spain Elections: Country votes for fourth time in four years

Spain is going to the polls on Sunday, for the fourth time in four years. The acting Prime Minister Pablo Sanchez, who leads the main Socialist party, won the most seats in April's election but was unable to create a governing coalition. But, this is an election that is overshadowed by two elements; the crisis in Catalonia and the rise of the right-wing Vox party. Francis Collings reports from Barcelona.