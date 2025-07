India gives the ownership of disputed holy site in Ayodhya to Hindus

India's Supreme Court has given the ownership of the disputed holy site in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to Hindus. The case has been contested for decades by Hindus and Muslims. The site is where the 460-year-old Babri Mosque was demolished by Hindu mobs in 1992.