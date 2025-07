What happened in 1915 in eastern Anatolia?

According to Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, around 3 million people, including Turks, Kurds and Armenians, were killed between 1915 and 1922 in eastern Anatolia. Turkey is accused of “ethnically cleansing” Armenians during these events, a claim that Turkey objects to. #turkeyarmenia #armenia1915 #turkey1915