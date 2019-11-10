Burkina Faso Education: Radio programme helps displaced children

Thousands of people have fled violence in Burkina Faso since last year - as groups linked to Daesh and Al Qaeda have stepped up attacks in the Sahel region. Students have been forced to abandon their education. But as Sharon Ogunleye reports, they're now able to keep up with their schooling using a unique method. #BurkinaFaso #Education #Displacedpeople