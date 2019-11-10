November 10, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Refugee Crisis: Thousands still attempt to reach Europe
Since January, nearly 50-thousand people have been rescued by Turkey's coast guard on the waters between Turkey and Greece. That's almost twice the number of people who were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard Command last year. The refugee crisis is still ongoing, as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports from the Aegean Sea. #RefugeeCrisis #EuropeRefugeeProblem #AegeanSeaRefugees
Refugee Crisis: Thousands still attempt to reach Europe
Explore