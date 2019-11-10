Refugee Crisis: Thousands still attempt to reach Europe

Since January, nearly 50-thousand people have been rescued by Turkey's coast guard on the waters between Turkey and Greece. That's almost twice the number of people who were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard Command last year. The refugee crisis is still ongoing, as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports from the Aegean Sea. #RefugeeCrisis #EuropeRefugeeProblem #AegeanSeaRefugees