November 10, 2019
Australia Fires: State of emergency declared in some parts
Officials in Australia re warning the death toll may rise, as bushfires continue to burn out of control in the eastern part of the country. At least three people have died and four are missing. Thousands have been forced to flee their homes in New South Wales and Queensland. Craig Vermay has the latest. #AustraliaFires #Wildfires #NaturalDisasters
