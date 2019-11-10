November 10, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Berlin Wall Anniversary: Celebrations with mixed emotions
Events marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall have been taking place in the German capital. Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted leaders from other former Eastern European states at a memorial for those who died trying to flee to West Berlin. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Berlin. #BerlinWallAnniversary #EastWestGermany #BerlinWall
Berlin Wall Anniversary: Celebrations with mixed emotions
Explore