Meet ‘the father of kittens’ who feeds the animals at Al Aqsa Mosque

Ghassan Younis has been feeding animals at Al Aqsa Mosque for more than 20 years. Due to his love for cats, people in Jerusalem call him “Abu Hurayra”, a name that originally belonged to one of Prophet Muhammad’s companions who was known for his love for cats. #FatherOfKittens #AnimalLove #FeedingAnimals