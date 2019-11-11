WORLD
Spain Elections: Socialists win but fall short of a majority
The Socialist Party of caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez won the highest number of seats at the general election in Spain, but fell short of a parliamentary majority .The story of the night was a surge of support for the right wing Vox party who doubled their number of seats. But with no clear winner, unless Spain wants to go to the polls again, a centre left coalition government may have to be established. Francis Collings reports from Madrid.
November 11, 2019
