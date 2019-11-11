November 11, 2019
Hong Kong spirals into violence as police shoot protester
Two people are in critical condition after a day of violence in Hong Kong. One protester was shot at close range, while a pro-Beijing supporter was set alight after arguing with anti-Beijing protesters. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam condemned the violence and said the government would not yield to the protesters' demands. #CarrieLam #HongKong #China
