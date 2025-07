Andy Warhol in Istanbul

He is one of the most influential artists of the 20th century. And now, Andy Warhol, the leading name in the world of pop art, is featured in a new exhibition in Istanbul. It is the opportunity of a lifetime for a Turkish curator tasked with displaying 90 original works, including some of his most iconic paintings. Aadel Haleem has this first glance. #AndyWarhol #PopCulture #Artist