Government aims to plant 11M trees in November

Turkey has launched a nationwide "Breathe for the Future" campaign to plant 11 million trees across 81 provinces. The campaign aims to break the Guinness World Record by planting more than 230-thousand trees in one hour. Turkish authorities hope events like this one will make breathing a little easier for future generations. Kickstarting the campaign by planting a tree, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the event will be repeated every year on November 11, which is declared National Forestation Day. Reagan Des Vignes reports. #BreathefortheFuture #11MillionTrees #TurkeyPlantation