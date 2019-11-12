Spain Elections: Socialists win but fall short of a majority

Hundreds of demonstrators were involved in the bloackade at the border area of La Jonquera, an important truck route from France to southern Spain. Traffic was being diverted to another road. The demonstrations came a day after Spain's parliamentary election. The vote is the fourth in four years that produced a divided parliament, setting the stage for difficult negotiations on forming a new government. TRT World's Francis Collings is in Madrid. #SpainElection #PedroSanchez #Spain