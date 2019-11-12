November 12, 2019
Soldiers heal decades of trauma with yoga
Years of fighting and living in conflict zones has left many people around the world with some form of trauma. Millions of them suffer from depression and thoughts of suicide. Sierra Leone has been using an unconventional treatment to help those with post-traumatic stress disorder. And as Sharon Ogunleye reports, it was all started by a group you might not expect. #ptsd #yoga #wartrauma
