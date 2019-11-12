November 12, 2019
Americans cross border for cheaper healthcare | Money Talks
High healthcare costs are one of the issues US voters are focusing on in the run up to next year's presidential election. But while political leaders debate the best health policies suitable for American pockets, many people in the country are travelling to international destinations for more affordable surgery and treatment. Motheo Khoaripe reports.
