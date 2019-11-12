Chinese shoppers smash Singles Day shopping record | Money Talks

China's annual 24-hour shopping extravaganza has wrapped up, with e-commerce giant Alibaba cashing in with billions of dollars in sales. The shopping spree, known as Singles Day or Double 11, outsells US equivalents Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined - with deep discounts on everything from coffee to cars. Samantha Vadas explains how it's become the world's biggest online sales event