November 12, 2019
WORLD
STRANGE SILENCE – What makes the megastars mute themselves on Hong Kong?
The NBA and some of its biggest stars have been walking on eggshells since this controversy began, most of them not daring to say anything that might offend the Chinese Communist Party. It’s a markedly different approach than many of them take to US politics, where they often present themselves as fearless speakers of truth to power.
