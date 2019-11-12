Gaza Air Strike: Israeli army kills Palestinian group's leader

The Israeli military has killed the commander of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Baha Abu al Atta. They targeted his home in an air strike in the besieged Gaza Strip. The strike killed four others but Israel says it was a necessary measure to take out a man they accuse of being behind attacks on Israelis. Abubakr al Shamahi has more. #Gaza #Israel #BahaAbualAtta