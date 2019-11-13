Bolivia Political Crisis: Morales arrives in Mexico seeking asylum

A Bolivian senator has declared herself president following the resignation of Evo Morales. Jeanine ANYEZ said she’s taking on the role to restore peace and order. Morales stepped down on Sunday after 14 years in power and a disputed election which raised allegations of corruption, and sparked violent clashes. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #Bolivia #EvoMorales #moralesmexico