Erdogan-Trump Summit: Turkish and US leaders to meet amid tensions

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in the US for talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump. They're expected to discuss a range of issues, but high on the agenda is likely to be America's support for the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group. TRT World's Diplomatic Correspondent Hasan Abdullah takes a look at what's at stake for the two NATO allies.