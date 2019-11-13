Rice farmers rise up against ‘new city’ in Madagascar

In Madagascar, the government is facing backlash over a promise it made last year to relocate part of its capital city into the nearby hills. The capital is overcrowded, and that’s led to air pollution, traffic jams and flooded slums. But as Sharon Ogunleye reports, those challenges haven’t convinced people who’re about to lose their farmlands to the project. #madagascar #ricefarming #ricefarminginmadagascar