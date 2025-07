Kingdoms of Fire

It is no secret that Turkey and Saudi Arabia are at loggerheads over a number of global conflicts. From Yemen to the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Now, a new Saudi funded TV series is being seen by some as a political hit job against Ankara. Miriam Berg, Assistant Professor in Residence at Northwestern University in Qatar 00:26 #KingdomsofFire #SaudiArabia #TVSeries