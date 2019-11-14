WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN Going Bankrupt? | Bigger Than Five
The UN says it is quickly running out of cash because many of its member states have not paid their annual contributions. With just over 70% of contributions to the UN's regular budget paid, member-states still owe the organization $1.2 billion for this year. More than 130 million people across the world rely on humanitarian assistance and protection from the UN. The United States, which is the UN’s largest contributor, recently paid the organization $180 million to relieve some of the financial pressure but still owes close to a billion dollars. Calling it the UN's 'deepest deficit of the decade', Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the international organisation's “work and reforms are at risk” if member-states do not pay their contributions in full. But is this a symptom of a deeper crisis facing the organization? And what will it take to save it from bankruptcy? Guests: Stephane Dujarric Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Brett Schaefer Member of UN's Committee on Contributions Munir Akram Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations
November 14, 2019
