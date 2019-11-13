Turkey breaks world tree-planting record

Turkey has made 11/11 a National Tree Planting Day and broke the world record by planting 303,150 saplings within an hour in the central province of Corum. What started with a tweet quickly turned into a nationwide campaign, aiming for 11 million saplings to be planted. Instead, more than 13 million saplings were donated in a very short time. #BreathForTheFuture #Turkey11MillionTrees #Turkey