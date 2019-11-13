Fishy business. Are the fish boats of Istanbul about to close forever?

Balik Ekmek is a favourite snack for many. But, some of the purveyors of the fish sandwich from boats on the Bosporus could be about to lose their moorings Bushfires ignite a political firestorm in Australia. Climate change and the crisis are adding fuel to the dispute John Legend is named ‘Peoples Sexiest Man Alive’ #BalıkEkmek Bushfires #SexiestManAlive