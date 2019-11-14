November 14, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Rebuilding Syria: Refugees move into new homes in Al Bab
Turkey hosts the largest number of Syrian refugees. For nearly a decade, hundreds of thousands of them have been living in refugee camps in southern Turkey, waiting for the chance go home. Now, Turkish and Qatari disaster response groups are partnering on projects to help them return safely. Sarah Balter explains. #syria #syrianrefugees #syrianews
Rebuilding Syria: Refugees move into new homes in Al Bab
Explore