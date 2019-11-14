Venice Floods: Mayor calls state of emergency in Italian city

It’s the worst flood in Venice since 1966, and right now - the historic centre of Venice is partly submerged. Two people are reported to have died. Venice is one of the main tourist attractions in Italy. And even during the high water season, thousands of visitors still come, as Iolo ap Dafydd reports. #venicefloods #veniceflooding2019 #venicestateofemergency