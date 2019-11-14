Preservation of Time Based Art

Organisations from Google to UNESCO are sounding alarm bells over what they say is a crisis in preserving art on the internet. Art experts fear that in a relatively short period of time, the software used to display several artforms will become so outdated that they will not be able to be read by the computers of tomorrow. Tabea Lurk, Head of Media Center at FHNW (Fachhochschule Nordwestschweiz: University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland) #Art #PreservingArt #TabeaLurk