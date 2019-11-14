November 14, 2019
UN says $264B needed to secure women's rights | Money Talks
The UN says its members have pledged to guarantee women's sexual and reproductive rights within the next 10 years. But many of these countries lack the resources to live up to those promises. And it will take $246B to prevent maternal deaths, child marriages and other problems afflicting women. For more, Nick Harper joined the show from New York.
