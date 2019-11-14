November 14, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Eddie Jones takes the blame for World Cup loss | Full Exclusive Interview
In his first television interview since losing the rugby World Cup final, England Coach Eddie Jones has admitted he is to blame for England's loss to South Africa. TRT World Sports Correspondent Lance Santos sat down with the man who came so close to winning it all in London. Here's the interview uncut interview.
Eddie Jones takes the blame for World Cup loss | Full Exclusive Interview
Explore