EPSTEIN EX-FRIEND is back to talk ABC “cover-up” with victims’ lawyer. TENSE!
Conservative news outlet Project Veritas dropped a bombshell on major U.S. network ABC this month – a leaked video showing one of its main anchors raging against her own employers for spiking an exclusive interview she’d conducted. The subject of the interview was Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a victim of serial sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein. Giuffre alleges she was abused by Epstein and a string of high-profile, powerful men. ABC says the interview didn’t meet its editorial standards. It’s just the latest question in the Epstein scandal. We speak to a former associate, and the lawyer representing several of Epstein’s victims who says some of her clients think he may still be alive! Click and watch NEXTRA with a forensic pathologist Dr Cyril Wecht; https://youtu.be/yKP08H0urZo
November 14, 2019
