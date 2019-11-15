LEBANON PROTESTS: Time to separate religion and government?

Running any country is rarely straightforward but when there is a complex mix of religion, ethnicity and factional loyalties, it can become impossible. Just ask the people of Lebanon who have suffered through war and again find themselves without a government. The system there is based along religious lines - but is there another way? Guests: Ghinwa Obeid Journalist, The Daily Star Lebanon Nizar Hassan Political activist, LiHaqqi Movement Sophie Chamas Senior Teaching Fellow, SOAS University of London Hicham Safieddine Lecturer in the History of the Modern Middle East​, King's College Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by Shiulie Ghosh, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #LebanonProtests #newgovernment #sectarian