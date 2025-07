Sesame Street at 50

American educator Marva Collins once said: The essence of teaching is to make learning contagious. One iconic children’s program that truly embodies this philosophy is Sesame Street, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Showcase's Sena Arslan has this look back. Nour Halabi, Lecturer in Media and Communication at University of Leeds 04:51 #SesameStreet #CookieMonster #TVShow