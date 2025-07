Sesame Street at 50 | Parasite | Anish Kapoor

In this episode of Showcase; Sesame Street at 50 00:42 Nour Halabi, Lecturer in Media and Communication at University of Leeds 05:50 Steve McQueen's Year 3 Project 13:04 Shortcuts 15:05 A New Ideomeneo 16:24 Haitham Al Khatib's Sculptures of Struggle 18:34 Bong Joon-ho's Parasite 20:47 Anish Kapoor in Beijing 23:40 #SesameStreet #Parasite #AnishKapoor