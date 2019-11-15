November 15, 2019
Trump leans on economy to weather impeachment | Money Talks
After weeks of closed-door testimony, impeachment hearings against US President Donald Trump are now being broadcast live on television. Democrats are hoping the evidence pressures Republicans to ditch the commander-in-chief. And as Mobin Nasir reports, the US president is counting on his economic successes to weather the political storm.
